TEHILLIM – Young Child Airlifted After Struck By Vehicle In Bloomingburg

A Shabbos afternoon accident on Main Street in Bloomingburg has sent a mother to Orange Regional Medical Center with minor injuries and her 3-year-old daughter was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with a head injury.

MidHudsonNews reports that at approximately 3:00PM, a car operated by a male allegedly swerved to avoid a squirrel in the roadway, drove onto the sidewalk where he struck a mother and her young daughter at the time.

Catskills Hatzolah was assisted by Mobile Medics on the scene.

The child was airlifted to Westchester Trauma Center.

Her name for Tehillim is Toiva Raizel bas Malka Devorah Nechama [טויבא רייזל בת מלכה דבורה נחמה].

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)