SEE THESE TWO VIDEOS: Fox News Star Geraldo Rivera Blasts Israel On Hannity And MacCallum

Longtime Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera continued to blast Israel and demand a ceasefire in two segments. One of them resulted in a screaming match Wednesday night with conservative pundit Dan Bongino on Sean Hannity’s program.

Hours earlier, Rivera went on Martha MacCallum’s show to tell the world that he U.S. is complicit in an “ongoing crime against humanity”.

Martha MacCallum kicked off her Fox News segment Wednesday by saying to Rivera, “It sounds like you are sympathetic to [Congresswoman Rashida] Talib’s argument here.”

“I am indeed, Martha,” Rivera responded.

He directly said it’s “outrageous” that the United States “gave Israel these hundreds of millions of dollars worth of weapons without insisting on a ceasefire now.”

Rivera went on to again criticize U.S. policy and say “Tlaib is right”:

“We have dozens of Palestinian children who have been killed in the last week with American bombs. I have no proposed solution to this conflict… I know this, though, Martha. I want our audience — the fact that the United States of America is providing Israel many of the weapons Israel is using today to kill Palestinian civilians without even demanding a ceasefire, Tlaib is right, that makes us complicit in an ongoing crime against humanity.”

On Hannity’s program, Rivera made a point of starting by highlighting “the fact that Palestinians are being killed at the rate of 15 or 20 times the death toll among the Israelis, including children.”

As Bongino answered his outrageous claims, Rivera literally crumpled up a a piece of paper into a ball and threw it at the camera as he shouted, “I’m sick of you, Bongino! I’m sick of you! You’re a punk!”

Rivera even turned his back to the camera at one point.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)