NEW COVID OUTBREAK IN ISRAEL? Outbreak At Nursing Home Spikes Fears Of Vaccine-Resistant Mutations

A coronavirus outbreak was identified on Thursday in a nursing home in Ra’anana, with 18 residents testing positive for the virus. One resident has died and three others were hospitalized in serious condition.

All of the residents have been vaccinated. The Health Ministry is now investigating whether the residents were infected with the original coronavirus or a mutated coronavirus variant.

An outbreak was also identified in the town of Efrat in Gush Etzion. According to local reports, a family who chose not to get vaccinated contracted the virus and the family’s children subsequently spread the virus to other children at school.

The Education Ministry reported that there are currently seven teachers and 169 students who are positive for the coronavirus.

Despite the outbreaks, there were only 55 new coronavirus cases identified nationwide on Thursday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)