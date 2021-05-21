TEANECK JEWS CONCERNED: Palestinian Protesters To Rally On Shabbos; Jewish Community Issues Alert To Community

The Teaneck Jewish Community is on edge due to a Palestinian protest happening this Shabbos.

It began with a planned ceremonial raising of the flag of Israel that had been set for this weekend. It had been planned before the latest war between Israel and Hamas. But that event was postponed, due to threats of protest and outrage by anti-Semites on social media.

In a statement released a few days ago, Mayor James Dunleavy said the township and council stand “resolutely in support of our Jewish residents” but have opted to postpone the inaugural ceremony to raise the Israeli national flag.

But Palestinian activists have decided to still hold a protest – this one on Shabbos afternoon.

The community is nervous, and rightfully so. There have been attacks against Jews in states across the country the past two weeks.

Sources tell YWN that the Teaneck Police will be out in force to ensure the safety of the community.

See the following below – including a warning from the CSS Security Team:

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)