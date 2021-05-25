Second Times Square Anti-Semitic Hate Attack Suspect Arrested By NYPD

Police arrested a 25-year-old man Monday accused of knocking a Jewish man to the ground and assaulting him with a group of others.

Faisal Elezzi and several others allegedly surrounded Joseph Borgen on Broadway on Thursday, then punched, kicked and pepper sprayed him, police said. Borgen was also hit with crutches.

Elezzi was charged with assault as a hate crime, menacing as a hate crime and aggravated harassment as a hate crime. Police previously arrested Waseem Awawdeh on charges of assault as a hate crime, gang assault, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

The NYPD was still looking for several others in connection with the incident on Monday night.