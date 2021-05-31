ALERT – One Of Hatzolah Phone Lines Is Down

Due to a technical problem the NYC Hatzoloh Emergency number 212-230-1000 is currently NOT working.
212-387-1750, 718-387-1750, and 718-230-1000 are still working.
Please do not call to test the lines.
We will advise when the number is back up.
Thank you
Hatzoloh
Due to a technical problem ONE of NYC Hatzalah's emergency numbers (212-230-1000) is not working. 212-387-1750, 718-387-1750, and 718-230-1000 are still working. Please do not call to test the lines. We will advise when the number is back up.
— Chevra Hatzalah (@hatzalah) May 31, 2021