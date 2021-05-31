ALERT – One Of Hatzolah Phone Lines Is Down

Due to a technical problem the NYC Hatzoloh Emergency number 212-230-1000 is currently NOT working.

212-387-1750, 718-387-1750, and 718-230-1000 are still working.

Please do not call to test the lines.

We will advise when the number is back up.

Thank you

Hatzoloh