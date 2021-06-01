NYPD: Woman Randomly Shoved Onto Brooklyn Subway Tracks

An attacker randomly shoved a female victim onto the tracks at a Brooklyn subway station on Tuesday, the NYPD said.

The victim, whose age wasn’t immediately released, was standing on the Queens-bound J train platform at Broadway Junction around 1:30 p.m. when a male of an unknown age pushed her onto the tracks, police said.

The victim suffered a cut to her leg, the NYPD said. She was taken to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in stable condition, according to police.

The person who shoved her was taken into custody at the station, police said. An investigation is ongoing.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)