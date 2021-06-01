Indiana University Giving Students Option On Vaccine Proof

Indiana University is giving students and employees an option to avoid providing proof of COVID-19 vaccinations, changing a policy that had drawn protests from many state officials.

IU announced Tuesday that students and employees would be able to attest to their vaccination without having to provide documentation of having received the shots as was required under the previous policy announced May 21.

The university also said a form would be available Wednesday for those requesting exemptions from the vaccine requirement for medical or religious reasons.

“Requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for IU students, faculty and staff with appropriate exemptions continues the university’s comprehensive science and public health-driven approach to managing and mitigating the pandemic on our campuses,” IU President Michael McRobbie said in a statement. “This requirement will make a ‘return to normal’ a reality for the fall semester.”

The changes come after the state attorney general issued last week a non-binding opinion that the policy was illegal under a new state law banning the state or local governments from requiring vaccine passports.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb had said discussions about the policy were ongoing and that he wouldn’t issue an executive order blocking IU’s requirement as sought by some GOP state legislators.

(AP)