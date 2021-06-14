Bennett’s 1st Challenge: Hamas Threatens ‘Day Of Rage’ If J-m Flag March Takes Place

Hamas threatened an escalation of hostilities if the Jerusalem flag march, rescheduled for Tuesday, takes place, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported on Monday.

The report said that Hamas informed Egypt that the flag march would cause the situation “to explode” and the terror group would respond with rocket fire.

On Sunday, Hamas called for a Day of Rage in response to the march, urging Palestinians to “be the best sword” for the al-Aqsa Mosque and the Old City of Jerusalem.

Israel’s new Public Security Minister, Omer Bar-Lev (Labor), said on Monday afternoon that the march will take place as scheduled. “Demonstrating within the confines of the law is allowed and important in a democracy,” Bar-Lev said. “We’ll hold a police assessment on the march and will operate according to their recommendations.”

The flag march was originally intended to take place on Jerusalem Day last month but was canceled after Hamas launched a barrage of rockets that day, which spurred Operation Guardian of the Walls. It was then rescheduled for last Thursday but was postponed once again after Israel Police canceled the event due to security concerns.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)