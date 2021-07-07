NONE ARE CHAREIDI: These Are The Five Cities In Israel With The Highest Number of COVID Cases

A positive trend has emerged amid the rise of Coronavirus cases in Israel, that there has not been even a single death related to the virus documented in the country in the past two weeks. According to a report from the Health Ministry, in spite of the 501 newly diagnosed people with COVID in the past day, as well as the 38 people currently in serious condition around the country, not a single death was reported.

During the month of June, only 7 people died as a result of having contracted the disease, the last of which passed away on June 23rd. This is the lowest number of deaths related to the virus in a single month since March 2020.

There are currently 3,102 active cases of the virus in Israel. More than ten percent of that number live in Tel Aviv, which is currently ranked as the city with the most infected people in the country with 356 active cases. Another 164 active cases have been documented in Petach Tikvah, 139 in Kfar Saba, 118 in Herzliya, 105 in Kfar Yona, 94 in Rishon LeZion, 94 in Netanya, and 88 in Ma’aleh Adumim. Out of all those, only Ma’aleh Adumim is considered to be a red city according to the traffic-light-regulation. Jerusalem has ranked 13th on the list with a total of 47 active cases, and not a single Chareidi city, has ranked anywhere in the top twenty.

Among the Chareidi cities that do not have a single reported case of the virus are Tzefat, Immanuel, Kiryat Yearim, and Modi’in Illit.

According to the Education Ministry, some 1,312 students and 96 staff members have tested positive for Corona. More than a third (457) of those are students high-school students who finished their studies two weeks ago. 56 percent are students in elementary school (733) and another 9 percent (122) are children in kindergarten or daycare. As a result, 18,372 students and 197 teachers are in self-quarantine.

In the meantime, the plague has not skipped over the Knesset as the parliamentary counsellor for MK Ram Shefa had contracted the disease.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)