Police Arrest Two Arabs Who Attacked A Jewish Man In The Old City of Jerusalem

On Tuesday, police in Jerusalem announced that they arrested two suspects, both Arabs from East Jerusalem, for having attacked a Jewish man who was passing through the old city of Jerusalem.

The two suspects are both minors aged 15. The Jewish man did not require medical attention.

The police have been working diligently to stop the trend of Arab youths attacking Jewish people in and around the old city. The majority of those who have borne the brunt of these attacks have been from the Chareidi or modern-orthodox communities.

The suspects are suspected of kicking the man, filming the incident, and then fleeing the scene. Police officers who arrived at the scene located the suspected culprits apprehended them, and took them in for questioning.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)