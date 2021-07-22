TRAGEDY IN SCOTLAND: Young Girl From Manchester R”L Killed In Crash, Mother And Brother Critical

Tragedy struck the Manchester community on Wednesday, as news of a horrific tragedy spread.

A family travelling on the M74 in Scotland, was involved in a horrific crash. Unfortunately, a 16-year-old girl was R”L Niftar from her injuries.

Her mother and brother were airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries. The boy is undergoing surgery at a hospital in Newcastle, England.

The father – Reb Mordechai Zev Groskop – and three other children in the vehicle, were treated for minor injuries.

Please say Tehillim for Rus Sarah bas Chana and Yosef Avraham ben Rus.

The family belongs to the Belzer Kehila in Manchester, UK.

Additional information will be published when it becomes available to YWN.

BDE – Unfortunately one of the children passed away, so sad! #M74 https://t.co/iIRaVoQMgA — Shmuli Brown (@UniRabbi) July 21, 2021

