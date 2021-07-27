Hatzolah Air Sees Surge In Emergency Transports The Past Week [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

The past week saw a tremendous jump in emergency transports around the United States by Hatzolah Air. On Monday alone, Hatzolah Air had two planes making three flights.

On Monday morning, a Hatzolah Air plane flew a critical patient from Toronto to NY. Shortly after landing in NY, the plane was dispatched to Florida to pick up a post-op patient and bring them back to NY.

Meanwhile, a second Hatzolah Air plane was being flown down to Florida, to bring the body of Estelle Hedaya A”H back to NY for Kevura.

Hedeya was the last Jewish victim who was killed in the Surfside condo collapse. Her body was identified on Monday morning.

Jacky Gross, CHief Pilot for Hatzolah Air tells YWN that last week the organization had 8 emergency flights, as multiple Hatzolah planes from their fleet were utilized. Some of their transports last week included a critical patient flown from Florida to Lakewood, a patient with a brain tumor flown to North Carolina, and picking up a patient from Cleveland Clinic back to NY.

