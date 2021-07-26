WATCH THIS: Security Drags MK Ben-Gvir Off Knesset Podium After Calling Tibi “Terrorist”, Refused To Call Him “Adoni Yoshev Rosh”

Some epic drama unfolded in the Kensset on Monday evening, after MK Itamar Ben-Gvir refused to address MK Ahmad Tibi as “Adoni Yoshev Rosh”, and was dragged out by security.

Tibi was sitting in for Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, when Ben-Gvir took to the podium.

Tibi was offended that Ben-Gvir broke with protocol and did not start off by saying “Adoni (my master) Yoshev Rosh”.

The following is part of the exchange, as translated by YWN:

BG: Minister. members of Knesset…

TIBI: I’m sorry, but it’s accepted to say “Adoni Yoshev Rosh”.

BG: You are not my master. You are not master. Show me where this protocol.

TIBI: This is the law.

BG: Show me the rule. Show me the rules (that say I need to address you that way).

TIBI: You are not addressing me properly.

BG: Who are you at all? You are a terrorist. You should be in the Knesset in Syria, not here.

TIBI: I request that (security) remove Ben Gvir from the podium.

BG: I will not go down. I will not go down. You are a terrorist. You don’t tell me that I can’t talk.

At this point, security begins dragging Ben-Gvir out of the Knesset, but he manages to break free and get back to the podium. A moment later, additional security guards arrive and escort him out of the Knesset.

Ben-Gvir immediately took to Twitter and wrote: “There is no clause in the Knesset regulations that requires saying sir to whoever is conducting the yeshiva, certainly not if he is a terrorist who was Arafat’s adviser and should be in the Syrian parliament. Tibi illegally used his authority to evict me, so I demanded that the Knesset Speaker dismiss his deputy Tibi. Anyone who uses ushers as a tool for political blows will not be the Deputy Speaker of the Knesset.”

