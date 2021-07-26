WATCH THIS: Security Drags MK Ben-Gvir Off Knesset Podium After Calling Tibi “Terrorist”, Refused To Call Him “Adoni Yoshev Rosh”

Some epic drama unfolded in the Kensset on Monday evening, after MK Itamar Ben-Gvir refused to address MK Ahmad Tibi as “Adoni Yoshev Rosh”, and was dragged out by security.

Tibi was sitting in for Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy, when Ben-Gvir took to the podium.

Tibi was offended that Ben-Gvir broke with protocol and did not start off by saying “Adoni (my master) Yoshev Rosh”.

The following is part of the exchange, as translated by YWN:

BG: Minister. members of Knesset…

TIBI: I’m sorry, but it’s accepted to say “Adoni Yoshev Rosh”.

BG: You are not my master. You are not master. Show me where this protocol.

TIBI: This is the law.

BG: Show me the rule. Show me the rules (that say I need to address you that way).

TIBI: You are not addressing me properly.

BG: Who are you at all? You are a terrorist. You should be in the Knesset in Syria, not here.

TIBI: I request that (security) remove Ben Gvir from the podium.

BG: I will not go down. I will not go down. You are a terrorist. You don’t tell me that I can’t talk.

At this point, security begins dragging Ben-Gvir out of the Knesset, but he manages to break free and get back to the podium. A moment later, additional security guards arrive and escort him out of the Knesset.

Ben-Gvir immediately took to Twitter and wrote: “There is no clause in the Knesset regulations that requires saying sir to whoever is conducting the yeshiva, certainly not if he is a terrorist who was Arafat’s adviser and should be in the Syrian parliament. Tibi illegally used his authority to evict me, so I demanded that the Knesset Speaker dismiss his deputy Tibi. Anyone who uses ushers as a tool for political blows will not be the Deputy Speaker of the Knesset.”

אין שום סעיף בתקנון הכנסת שדורש להגיד אדוני למי שמנהל את הישיבה, בטח לא אם הוא מחבל שהיה היועץ של ערפאת וצריך להיות בפרלמנט סוריה. טיבי השתמש שלא כדין בסמכותו כדי להוציא אותי ולכן דרשתי מיו"ר הכנסת להדיח את סגנו טיבי. מי שמשתמש בסדרנים ככלי לניגוח פוליטי לא יהיה סגן יו"ר הכנסת. pic.twitter.com/135k6cNBX4 — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) July 26, 2021

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)