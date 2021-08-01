Pfizer Vaccine Effectiveness Declines After 4 Months

A new study conducted on the effectiveness of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine shows that protection against the virus drops to approximately 84% about four to six months after the second dose is injected.

In the company-funded survey, it was found that the vaccine’s effectiveness was strongest — at 96.2% –between one week and two months after receiving the second dose. The study also showed that effectiveness declined an average of 6% every two months. Tested in more than 44,000 volunteers, it was determined that at the four-month mark, the effectiveness drops to 83.7% in most fully vaccinated individuals.

Funding for the study comes as Pfizer has been pushing for a third COVID vaccine dose to boost immunity protection, which U.S. health officials have vetoed. As it currently stands, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) along with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) do not recommend booster shots for fully vaccinated individuals.

