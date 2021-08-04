MUST WATCH: DeSantis Blasts Biden “I Don’t Want To Hear A Blip About COVID From You!”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted President Biden on Wednesday telling him to do his job and secure the southern border and not say “blip” about the coronavirus until he does.

“Why don’t you do your job?” the Florida Republican said during a press conference Wednesday. “Why don’t you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t wanna hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you.”

“This is a guy who ran for office saying he’s going to shut down the virus,” DeSantis added. “And what has he done? He’s imported more virus from around the world by having a wide open southern border.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)