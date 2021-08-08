Rabbi Eliezer Berland On Respirator After Contracting COVID

Rabbi Eliezer Berland, the leader of the Shuvu Banim cult, contracted the coronavirus and is now hospitalized in Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital and is on a respirator.

In June, Rabbi Berland, 84, was sentenced to 18 months in prison by a Jerusalem court after pleading guilty as part of a plea bargain to charges of fraud, extortion, and money laundering.

The prison sentence includes time already served. Berland was imprisoned for a year before being released to house arrest in February.

He was also fined 2,415,000 ($743,250) and was ordered to pay damages to his victims.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)