WATCH: Taliban Celebrates With Massive Parade With Billions Of Dollars In Military Equipment Gifted By President Biden

The day after a defiant Joe Biden deemed his Afghanistan exit a “success” – the Taliban did a little celebrating of their own, holding a ‘victory’ parade in the streets of Kandahar featuring the Taliban army’s new ‘toys’.

“The Taliban Wednesday paraded some of the military hardware they captured during their takeover of Afghanistan,” AFP wrote in confirming the spectacle that mocked the whole US debacle of a twenty year occupation that ended in handing over billions of dollars in military equipment.

The parade even included a helicopter flying over a long line of Humvees decked out with the white and black Taliban flags.