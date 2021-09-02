TRE-STATE AREA URGENT WEATHER ALERT – VEHICLES SUBMERGED UNDER WATER [SEE VIDEOS]

Rainfall rates of at least 3 to 5 inches an hour in northeast New Jersey and portions of New York City are being reported, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida move through the tri-state area.

Newark Airport (EWR) reported 3.24 inches between 8 and 9pm alone, with a half an inch of rain being reported in just 6 minutes, the National Weather Service reported.

Severe flash flooding is occurring across the area.

The attached videos are just a sample of extreme flooding around the NY/NJ area. YWN has received numerous reports of people standing on roofs of cars which are totally submerged under water. Please use extreme caution if you must drive.

