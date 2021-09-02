WATCH THIS: Schumer Blames It All On “Climate Change”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Thursday that extreme flooding in the New York area from Hurricane Ida illustrated the need for concrete legislative action on climate change.

“Woe is us if we don’t recognize these changes are due to climate change. Woe is us if we don’t do something about it quickly,” Schumer said at a press conference with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D).

“When you get two record rainfalls in a week, it’s not just coincidence,” he said. “Global warming is upon us and it’s going to get worse and worse and worse unless we do something about it, and that’s why it’s so important to pass … the infrastructure bill and the budget reconciliation bill.”

(Source: The Hill)