TEHILLIM – Infant Seriously Injured In Friday Night Fire In Monsey

An infant suffered serious burns in a fire on Friday night, YWN has learned.

The fire broke out in a home on Johanna Lane at around 10:30PM. The Monsey Fire Department was dispatched as well as Rockland Hatzolah.

A 9 month old child was rushed to Westchester Trauma Center with serious burns. The child’s mother also suffered some burns on her arm.

Sources tell YWN that the fire may have started from a Shabbos candle.

Tehillim is needed for Asher Anshil ben Shifra Dina Gittel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)