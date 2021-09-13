B”DE: HaRav Avraham Hirschler ZT”L, Renowned Bnei Brak Mechanech, Niftar From COVID

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes: An experienced, well respected, and renowned mechanech, HaRav Avraham Yisroel Hirschler ZT”L from Bnei Brak was Niftar in the Corona ward of Tel HaShomer Hospital on Sunday afternoon. HaRav Hirschler contracted the virus earlier in the summer. He was 86-years-old.

The Niftar was born in Yerushalayim to his father HaRav Chaim Toderes Hirshcer who was one of the pillars of the Chareidi community in Yerushalayim.

HaRav Avraham spent many years as an Mechanech in various different educational institutions in Bnei Brak. Among them, he served as a teacher in the Segulah Yeshiva located on HaShomer Street.

After contracting the Coronavirus, Rabbi Hirschler’s condition deteriorated until he was hospitalized. There he deteriorated even further, but throughout it all, he continued to study Torah, even in the Corona ward itself.

His Levaya took place on Sunday evening and departed from his home on Yechezkel Street in Bnei Brak to Shamgar cemetery in Yerushalayim, and then to Har HaMenuchos where he was buried.

His family will be sitting shivah in Bnei Brak until Yom Kippur.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)