Yeedle Werdyger, Son of MBD, Alive and Well After Car Accident Nearly Claimed His Life and The Lives of His Family [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

One of the biggest names in Jewish music, Yeedle Werdyger, son of Mordechai Ben David, was saved from a car accident on Motzei Shabbos when he was on his way back from a simcha.

While driving on the Interstate 80, he saw a woman’s vehicle spin out of control and hit the guardrail. He stopped his vehicle and got out to help her. He immediately called 911 and a police officer arrived quickly. As he and the officer were helping the woman another car swerved by narrowly missing them. But the singer wasn’t out of danger just yet.

The officer asked Yeedle to move his car to the side of the road, and while Yeedle was moving his car, another car that was traveling quickly down the highway tried to slam on its break to avoid a collision with the stopped vehicles and rammed into Yeedle’s car. The vehicle was a truck and it slammed into Yeedle’s car and completely destroyed it. Miraculously, his wife and son were unharmed, as was the singer himself.

“God sent a messenger to save my family,” Yeedle told reporters after the incident. “The driver who initially had lost control of her vehicle was confused and may have been driving under the influence or in shock. When the truck slammed on its breaks behind us, it flipped over and hit us with its roof. We are lucky to be alive today. I was so happy to just be alive and I can’t stop thanking Hashem for the miracle he did for me and my family.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)