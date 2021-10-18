Colin Powell Has died Of COVID-19 Complications – He Was Fully Vaxxed

Colin Powell, former Joint Chiefs chairman and secretary of state, has died from COVID-19 complications, his family said Monday. He was 84.
In an announcement on social media, the family said Powell had been fully vaccinated.
“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father and grandfather and a great American,” the family said.
Powell was the first African American to serve as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state.
But his reputation also suffered a painful setback when, in 2003, Powell went before the U.N. Security Council and made the case for U.S. war against Iraq. He cited faulty information claiming Saddam Hussein had secretly stashed away weapons of mass destruction. Iraq’s claims that it had not represented “a web of lies,” he told the world body.
(AP)
He was an ingrate. He was appointed by Republican presidents, due to affirmative action he got jobs he was less qualified for than others. Yet as soon as his fellow African descended candidate Barack Hussein Obama ran in 2008, even while the president who appointed him as Secretary of State — George W. Bush — was still in office, he endorsed the unqualified community organizer Obama on the false pretext that John McCain was “too right-wing” (don’t fall out of your chair laughing at that). Afterwards he became a full fledged lefty.
Why do we keep hearing so many stories of fully vaccinated dying from Covid?
He’s not the only one, there were many people who died of covid despite being vaxxed but the media will not talk about it. Powell is a famous individual so can’t hide his cause of death and vaccination status, but many deaths from covid, despite being vaccinated, or because they were vaccinated, are passing under the radar.
He was the local Shabbos Goy for the Bronx Jewish community.
He was a fine man and public servant.
This bum was all for affirmative action.
Vaxxing isn’t a 100% guarantee. It’s our hishtadlus. At the end of the day it’s the Rbono Shel Olam who ultimately decides.
Power was an old time Shabbat guoy back in the Bronx of yesteryear. In fact he prided himself in knowing some Yiddish words.
You forgot to mention he didn’t get the ninth booster yet
Fully ‘vexed’ and ready for the adverse effects to kick in, which is a probable reality.
He had Cancer and died of COVID complications.ywn please change the title
Yes, he had two doses of Pfizer but he also had Parkinson’s diease and multiple myeloma. So in other words two major risk factors. The headline is misleading.
My friend was killed while crossing the street, after looking both ways!!! Proof Positive that looking both ways kills you. Better off crossing without looking.
I think YWN should stop posting vax status of the deceased
Especially since in Israel double vaxxed is not longer considered vaxxed so it’s deceptive
Why should readers think to themselves any negative thoughts about the dead? Why should we finish an article thinking, ok this guy has himself to blame, or this guy nebach it’s not his fault…. It’s really loshon hora anyway when it’s a Jew