Thousands of people around the United States are reporting that they can’t use their American Express cards.

Other users are stating that can’t access customer service from the company.

American Express has not issued a statement on the problem.

The Down Detector website, which is used to track major online outages shows that thousands have reported the outage through their platform, and a map shows that users from California to New York are having issues.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)