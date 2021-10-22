POLL: Biden’s Support Is Fading Fast

President Joe Biden’s approval rating slipped deeply underwater in the CNBC All-America Economic Survey as Americans soured on his economic leadership, lost some confidence in his handling of the coronavirus, and grew increasingly concerned about inflation and supply shortages.

Just 41% of the public approve of Biden’s handling of the presidency, compared with 52% who disapprove. The poll of 800 Americans, conducted Oct. 14-17, has a margin of error of 3.5%.

Biden’s negative 11-point net rating compared with a positive 3 points in the July survey, when 48% approved and 45% disapproved.

Behind the decline is a surge in negative views of his handling of the economy, with just 40% approving and 54% disapproving, a 7-point increase from July.

A bare majority of Americans still approve his handling of the virus, but the margin narrowed considerably. Fifty percent now approve compared with 53% in July, and 45% disapprove, compared with just 38%.

The president’s numbers are declining as concerns about the economy, inflation and supply shortages rise sharply.

READ MORE: CNBC