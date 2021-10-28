DEBLASIO’S NYC: FDNY Says Vaccine Mandate Could Lead To 20% Reduction In Ambulances And Fire Stations

The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) fears that come Nov. 1, potentially as many as 20% of the fire companies in New York City could be shut down, and 20% fewer ambulances may be on the road.

The Department must manage the unfortunate fact that a portion of our workforce has refused to comply with a vaccine mandate for all city employees,” said FDNY Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. “We will use all means at our disposal, including mandatory overtime, mutual aid from other EMS providers, and significant changes to the schedules of our members. We will ensure the continuity of operations and safety of all those we have sworn oaths to serve.”

The FDNY would face significant closures, with 20% fewer ambulances to run calls and 20% fewer fire companies available. FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Thursday morning that the department will use all resources to ensure “continuity of operations.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s mandate would require all first responders in New York City to have at least the first shot of a vaccine regimen by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 or go on leave without pay starting the following Monday.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)