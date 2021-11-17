“Erev Chanukah War:” HaGaon Efrati Compares Kahana To The Yevanim

HaGaon HaRav Yosef Efrati spoke prior to HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Yosef at his weekly shiur on Motzei Shabbos and excoriated Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana (Yamina).

“This is the way of HaRav Kook, zecher tzaddik l’bracha?” HaRav Efrati said and elaborated on the kashrus issues that will be caused by the reforms Kahana advanced, saying that now anyone who doesn’t want to adhere to the standards of the Rabbanut will simply find any three Rabbanim who will agree to his kulos.

“It’s true that this won’t affect people who rely on Chareidi hechsherim but the millions of Jews whose kashrus will be taken away from them will come as a prosecutor,” HaRav Efrati said, referring to traditional Israeli Jews who rely on the Rabbanut and will not necessarily question the hechsheirim of non-reliable Rabbanim, such as Tzohar Rabbanim.

“Every one of us knows that there’s a war on Erev Chanukah. ‘We have no chelek in Elokei Yisrael – no kashrus, no giyur,” HaRav Efrati bemoaned.

“Of course, there are times that one can be meikel according to the Torah. But not according to the Torah?!”

