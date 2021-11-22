TEHILLIM: Victim Of Jerusalem Terror Attack Still In Serious Condition

The condition of Aharon Yehudah ben Tova, who was shot multiple times in the terror attack on Sunday morning near the Kosel remains serious as of Monday morning.

The doctors at Shaarei Tzedek Hospital stabilized his condition and he underwent several additional surgical procedures overnight Sunday. He is currently in the ICU sedated and ventilated and is in great need of rachamei Shamayim. The public is asked to continue davening for the refuah sheleimah of HaRav Aharon Yehuda Ben Tova b’soch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

Reb Ze’ev Katzenellenbogen is fortunately recovering from his injuries at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

The hospital issued a statement on Monday morning, stating “Ze’evi Katzenellenbogen, 46, who was injured by gunfire in the attack in the Old City yesterday and was evacuated to the trauma unit at Hadassah Ein Kerem, is recovering in the orthopedic department in the hospital with his family members by his side. His condition this morning is light and stable.”

At midday on Monday, Katzenellenbogen was released to his home.

The two police officers who were lightly injured during the attack were released from the hospital on Sunday.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)