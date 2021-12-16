CHUTZPAH: Bennett Says of Rav Chaim Kanievsky: “I Appreciate His Work”

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said he is supporting Hagaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky and his family after they received threats over the gadol hador‘s support for giving Covid-19 vaccines to children.

“Rabbi Kanievsky is receiving threats and insults after declaring his full support for child vaccines, because he thought about the peace of the public and the peace of his community. Unthinkable,” Bennett tweeted, adding that he is “strengthening him” and “Appreciates his work” to keep Israel’s citizens safe.

According to several reports, Rav Chaim and his family members – most notably his grandson Yanky – have been on the receiving end of attacks, insults, and threats since Rav Chaim expressed his support for child vaccinations.

הרב קנייבסקי נתון לאיומים וגידופים לאחר שהצהיר על תמיכתו המלאה בחיסוני ילדים, כי חשב על שלום הציבור ועל שלום קהילתו.

זה דבר שלא יעלה על הדעת. אני מחזק אותו ומעריך את פועלו בשמירה על בריאות אזרחי ישראל. — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) December 15, 2021

