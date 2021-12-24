Monsey Fire Chief Vehicle Overturns As Streets Are Sheets Of Ice [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Treacherously icy roads in Monsey this morning caused a fire chief’s vehicle to overturn, though the chief – a frum Jew – luckily emerged without a scratch.

With Friday being a legal holiday, the streets in the area have not been properly plowed and salted, resulting in road surfaces being extremely icy and dangerous, particularly in hilly areas.

Rockland Chaveirim have been assisting in shutting down numerous streets that have become too dangerous to traverse, as they await salt spreaders to arrive.

If you are in Monsey today and over Shabbos, be especially aware and careful of the icy conditions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)