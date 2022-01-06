SHOCK FOOTAGE: Police Water Cannons Send Chareidi Man To Hospital With Head Injury At Geula Hafganah

A massive protest took place in Yerushalayim Wednesday night after police reportedly threatened to cut off all contact with the chareidi community over hafganos against cell phone stores in the Geulah neighborhood.

The hafganah Wednesday night took place in front of the “Cellular Giant” store and attracted thousands of demonstrators from Meah She’arim and surrounding neighborhoods.

Police dispersed the demonstrators with water cannons, and a number of chareidim were injured by police forces during the protest.

Earlier in the day, a smaller protest took place in front of the store, during which 8 of 20 chareidi protesters were arrested by police.

After several hours of protesting, the police reportedly agreed to keep communication with the chareidi community open.

See the shocking footage below of a Chareidi man violently thrown by the force of the water canon. The man was instantly unconscious, and rushed to the hospital with a head injury.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)