YWN regrets to inform you of the Levaya of HaRav Mayer Abromowitz ZT”L from Boro Park.

The Niftar was a tremendous Talmid Chochom, who was Talmid in the Mirrer Yeshiva in Flatbush and was Zoche to learn B’Chvrusa with the late Mirrer Rosh Yeshiva, Hagaon HaRav Shmuel Berenbaum ZT”L.

The Niftar was sick with an illness the past few months and was Niftar at home on Monday evening.

The Levaya will take place Tuesday morning at 9:45AM Shomrei Hadas 3803 14th Ave, Brooklyn.

יהי זכרו ברוך