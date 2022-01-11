Bergen Hatzalah Receives License From NJ Dept. of Health Office of EMS

ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey – The New Jersey Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Medical Services (OEMS) recently inspected Bergen Hatzalah’s operations, marking the final step in the organization’s state licensure process. Bergen Hatzalah Emergency Medical Services Inc. is the Chevra Hatzalah division based in Bergen County, New Jersey.

“Many NJ residents do not even realize an EMS agency in New Jersey can operate without being licensed by the State Department of Health. While some volunteer ambulance corps elect not to pursue OEMS licensure and the responsibilities and authorizations that come along with this oversight, Bergen Hatzalah’s leadership decided early on to pursue state licensure. Being accountable to the Department of Health is important for the confidence of our patients and demonstrates governmental verification of Bergen Hatzalah’s commitment to the highest quality of patient care,” said Bergen Hatzalah Chief Joshua Hartman. “We’re extremely thankful to the state’s Office of Emergency Medical Services, our medical advisory committee, our generous supporters, and most of all our dedicated volunteers, for guiding us to this day.”

Over the last year, nearly a dozen Bergen Hatzalah volunteers have dedicated hundreds of hours towards the licensure process from sourcing the right vehicles, equipping them beyond the state’s minimum requirements, and compiling the hundreds of documents the state requires for the process.

“We’re extremely thankful not only to the members rushing to save lives within our community, but also to those who’ve dedicated such significant amounts of time, behind the scenes, ensuring that our members and our fleet of vehicles are ready to respond at a moment’s notice,” said Bergen Hatzalah Chief Steven Kirschner.

Bergen Hatzalah launched operations on September 3, 2021. It can be summoned via 201-367-2222 or 212-230-1000, both of which ring through to Hatzalah’s state of the art dispatch center, the only non-governmental dispatch center in the United States with the rights and capabilities to obtain blocked caller ID information (similar to some 911 call centers).

Founded in 2021, Bergen Hatzalah Emergency Medical Services is an independent 501(c)3 affiliated with the Chevra Hatzalah. Bergen Hatzalah is a faith-based, all-volunteer EMS agency licensed by the New Jersey Department of Health’s Office of Emergency Medical Services. The group provides a rapid response and EMS service for those who call them. For more information or to get involved, please visit www.bergenhatzalah.org.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)