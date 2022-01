A man wanted for assaulting a girl in Boro Park last week has been taken into custody.

As YWN reported last week, a man approached a 16-year girl on 60th Street near 18th Avenue, touched her inappropriately, and attempted to assault her.

Thanks to a persistent NYPD Detective Squad, the 66 Precinct, and the Special Victims Squad, the suspect was arrested on Tuesday evening.

Additional information will be published when it becomes available to us.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)