Sefer Torah Donated In Memory of Two Slain NYPD Officers [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

On Monday March 7, 2022, Rabbi Bentzion Chanowtiz, President of the Bais Yisroel Torah Gemach in Flatbush dedicated a Sefer Torah in memory of two NYPD officers who were killed in the line of duty six weeks ago in Harlem. Detectives Mora and Rivera were responding to a domestic violence call when the subject shot and killed them both as they entered the residence.

The Bais Yisroel Torah Gemach loans Sefrei Torah to start-up shuls and any venue which needs a Torah, even for long term use.

Representing the NYPD at the event was Chief Michael Kemper, Commanding Officer of Brooklyn South, Inspector Richie Taylor, Commanding Officer of Community Affairs along with Lieutenant Ira Jablonsky and community affairs officers from the area precincts. Steve Weill, Coordinator of Flatbush Shomrim helped bring everyone together for this beautiful dedication which serves as a kiddush Hashem and perpetual reminder of the sacrifices made by our police officers every day.

