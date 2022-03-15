BREAKING NEWS: Senate Unanimously Passes Bill To Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted unanimously in favor of the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent – meaning Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year to account for the time change.
“It’s really straightforward: Cutting back on the sun during the fall and winter is a drain on the American people and does little to nothing to help them,” Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., a cosponsor of the bipartisan legislation, wrote in a statement. “It’s time we retire this tired tradition.”
The bill, which must first clear the House of Representatives before it can be signed into law, would make the current time zone permanent, as Daylight Saving Time began Sunday, March 13, and lasts through Sunday, November 7.
States and regions that do not currently observe Daylight Saving Time – Hawaii and most of Arizona, the Navajo Nation, American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands – will not be required to adopt any changes.
The bill also does not create new time zones, nor does it change the amount of hours of sunlight per day.
“In sum, if enacted, we would not ‘fall back’ in November and would enjoy a full year of DST, instead of only eight months,” Sen. Rubio clarified.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., another cosponsor, said the bill aims to “brighten the coldest months with an extra hour of afternoon sun.”
Daylight Saving Time was first adopted by the federal government in 1918 before being repealed seven months later. It went through a series of re-adoptions and changes, and the current Daylight Saving Time lasts months longer than when it was first implemented.
(AP)
no more Avod Ubanim, working people wont be able to daven at home but will need to daven at work in winter as shachris cant start till 730 in december. where is Aguda?
Wow – Senate working really hard. So impressed, NOT! Wish they would do something more important like impeach the idiot in chief.
This will be a MAJOR CHURBAN for those that go the work.
In the middle of the winter sunrise could be as late as 8:19AM.
Do the math to see when one will be able to put on Talis and Tefilin (משיכיר)
For Yidden very very sad day There will be many yidden who wont be able to daven with a minyon or G-D forbid won’t daven at all because of this legislation. From December 1, through February 7 the Netz will be after 8:00am. in NYC. If you have to be at work at 9am any where out of Brooklyn where will you daven?
This is a big Gezayra on Klal Yisroel!
In the mid winter the Netz will be like 8:20AM. Thus Shacris wil be for most workers (before the Netz) which is only Bedieved!! This is not good at all! At times even עלות השחר would be late and people cant daven before they go to work even בדיעבד
[Children will also go to school when its pitch black]
Let’s hope that the House of Representitive and the President will reject this!!
This will have interesting ramifications for those people that daven vasikin during the winter.
Can someone please tell him that it’s Daylight Saving Time, not Daylight Savings Time?
For Jews this is not a good thing. To think that for some weeks during the Winter Netz won’t be till 8:27 is a problem for davening; both for yeshivos as well as the working people.
Neitz at 8:10!? Oh boy!
Shachris in the winter anyone? Netz at 8:18?? What will balabatim do? Same problem in England.
“The bill also does not create new time zones, nor does it change the amount of hours of sunlight per day.”
The real accomplishment will be when they figure out how to change the amount of hours of sunlight per day through statute.
“The bill also does not create new time zones, nor does it change the amount of hours of sunlight per day.”
Is there anyone who might have thought that the number of hours of sunlight per day could be changed by law?
So it’s okay to have sunrises past 8 o’clock am in the winter? There are good reasons for the current system that we have now. I hope that this isn’t a rushed decision.
Good luck to all Luach/Calendar makers…
OK. So now we will need to Daven Shachris after we get to work. Lovely!
Huge shacharis problem, especially for places like Detroit.
We were really blindsided by this one! The objections from our community that were urgently put forward when this was attempted years ago include (1) Sunrise in the NY area around 8:20 in December, forcing one to daven shachris much later and making it difficult to be at work on time, and (2) the problem of children having to wait at bus stops in the dark. These problems indeed surfaced during a brief period when this approach was mandated under President Carter, creating many problems. Contact your Congressman!!
Oh that would be great, it will give the Democrats more daylight to figure out how to tax us more!