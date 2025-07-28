HaGaon HaRav Bergman: “80 Years Ago, I Witnessed The Mesiras Nefesh Necessary To Avoid IDF Service”

HaGaon HaRav Meir Tzvi Bergman spoke sharply to an askan involved in the issue of the Chareidi draft law amid the IDF’s attempt to lure yeshivah bochurim into army service.

The Rosh Yeshivah said, “I always tell this story—when I studied at the Lomza Yeshiva, there were soldiers from the underground movements at the time. They would come to the yeshiva and constantly try to persuade the bochurim to leave and defend the residents of Israel. They would say that it was a hora’as sha’ah and we needed to close our Gemaras, etc. It was very difficult to deal with them; they would constantly sit next to us and harass us. It was difficult to learn.”

“In any case, at that time, members of the underground movements spoke to the Rosh Yeshivah, Rebbe Reuven Katz, z’tl, the Ba’al Degel Reuven, to demand that he allow the bochurim to go with them, and he absolutely refused. In response, they pointed a weapon at him and threatened him. Rebbe Reuven Katz opened his shirt and said to them, ‘If you want, you can shoot me.'”

HaRav Bergman continued: “What do I want to say with this? This story is already 80 years old, and I remember it like yesterday. The reason is because I saw the Rosh Yeshivah’s mesirus nefesh. I saw how he was willing to give up his life for Torah. This is what the bochurim need to see and hear.”

“Every marbitz Torah, every Rosh Yeshivah, and every father must be mechaneich this and talk about this constantly—that it’s forbidden to go to the army, that whoever goes there is—it’s shmad. He won’t come out Chareidi from there, and we must give our lives for this.”

“And we must talk about this all the time and be mechaneich the bochurim about this. Only then can we say, ‘our hands did not shed this blood.’ They—the bochurim—need to feel from us that we are not compromising on this,” the Rosh Yeshivah concluded.

HaRav Bergman has previously said more than once in the name of his father-in-law, HaGaon HaRav Elazar Menachem Man Shach, z’tl, that if Chareidim are ever forcefully recruited to the IDF, it is considered a gezeiras shmad and bnei yeshivos must give up their lives for it.

