TEHILLIM: Young Jewish Girl Among Injured After Barge Slams Into Camp-Carrying Boat in Miami, Killing 2

A devastating boating accident in Biscayne Bay on Monday claimed the lives of two girls and left several others critically injured after a large barge collided with a summer camp sailboat carrying five children and a camp counselor.

Rabbi Zalman Lipsker, of The Shul of Bal Harbour, confirmed that a young Jewish girl, Arielle Itke bas Rivka Aliza, was among the injured. She remains in critical condition.

The U.S. Coast Guard reported that the tragic collision occurred around 11:15 a.m. near Hibiscus Island, when a massive barge crashed into the small sailboat, sending all six occupants—five children and a 19-year-old counselor—into the water. The sailboat, part of a sailing camp operated out of the Miami Yacht Club on Watson Island, was struck with such force that the barge reportedly rode up over the smaller vessel.

As of Monday night, officials confirmed that a 7-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were killed in the crash. An 8-year-old and an 11-year-old girl remained in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center. A 12-year-old girl and the 19-year-old female counselor were rescued and evaluated by paramedics at the Miami Yacht Club. The 12-year-old did not require hospitalization.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), which is leading the investigation, said the sailboat remains submerged beneath the barge. A 250-foot safety zone has been established around the site as recovery efforts continue.

Authorities have not yet released the names of the deceased. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

