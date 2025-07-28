HORROR IN MANHATTAN: Armor-Wearing Gunman Kills 4, Including NYPD Cop, Injures Multiple Others Before Shooting Himself; Motive Unknown

A police officer working a security detail and at least three others were shot and killed Monday evening when a gunman wearing a bulletproof vest stormed a luxury high-rise in Midtown Manhattan, unleashing a burst of violence that left multiple others wounded and shocked the city.

The deadly incident began around 6:30 PM inside a 44-story building on Sixth Avenue, which houses high-profile tenants including Blackstone and the NFL headquarters. The suspect, reportedly wearing body armor and wielding a rifle, opened fire inside the building before turning the weapon on himself. He was confirmed dead a short time later.

Initial reports indicate that the officer—whose name has not yet been released—may not have been in uniform at the time of the shooting. He was assigned to a security post when the gunman entered and began firing. Emergency personnel, including NYPD, FBI, Hatzalah, and EMS units, flooded the scene as the incident unfolded.

Authorities say the shooter – later identified as Shane Tamura of Las Vegas, Nevada – may have been accompanied earlier by a woman, who was seen being taken into custody. Law enforcement sources say six people in total may have been shot, but the confirmed victim count currently stands at three, including the deceased officer.

The FBI is assisting the NYPD with the ongoing investigation. Officials say the suspect appears to be of Middle Eastern descent, though his identity and motive remain unconfirmed. The building was placed on lockdown, and large portions of the surrounding Midtown area were cordoned off as emergency teams and investigators responded.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)