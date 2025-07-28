HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetzky Remains in Critical Condition; Emergency Asifas Tehillim in BMG Tonight

HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Kamenetzky, shlit”a, remains in critical but stable condition after being admitted to the ICU this past Friday.

An Asifas Tehillim will be held tonight in Beth Medrash Govoha (BMG) in Lakewood as part of a broader effort across communities to be mechazek tefillah and zechuyos for Rav Shmuel’s recovery.

The Atzeres in BMG will take place from 8:30–8:50 PM in the Avreichim Building (Bais Moshe), on the corner of 10th Street and Clifton Avenue. Call-In Number: (945) 218-0089 Access Code: 4469159

All are urged to continue davening for Harav Shmuel ben Ita Ettil b’soch sh’ar cholei yisroel.

