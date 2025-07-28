As IDF Sends 54K Draft Orders: HaRav Landau Call For Emergency Meeting Of All Roshei Yeshivos Across Israel

In light of the increasing threats to the status of bnei yeshivos, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau on Monday instructed the chairman of the Va’ad Hayeshivos, HaRav Chaim Aharon Kaufman, to convene a special emergency meeting for all Roshei Yeshivos across the country.

The meeting will likely take place this coming Thursday at the Heichlei Malchut hall in Bnei Brak.

HaRav Landau is deeply concerned about the escalating pressure from the IDF, with about 54,000 conscription orders sent to bnei yeshivos in recent days, placing the Chareidi sector in an unprecedented situation, with bnei yeshivos at increasing risk of arrest.

A source familiar with the details said that the Rosh Yeshivah recently stated, “We must not wait. There is a need for an urgent meeting that will be mechazeik the public, the Roshei Yeshivos and the bochurim—out of responsibility for future generations.”

The meeting is expected to serve as a platform for chizzuk and a call for determination and unity in the face of the campaign of Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara and the Supreme Court against bnei yeshivos.

The Rosh Yeshivah is expected to deliver unusually powerful remarks at the event.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)