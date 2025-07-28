RNSP Shomrim Hosts Israeli Police Delegation in Landmark Visit [PHOTOS]

The Rockaway Nassau Safety Patrol (RNSP/Rockaway Nassau Shomrim) recently hosted a high-level delegation from the Israeli Police Force for a day-long visit. The delegation, led by Israeli Police Chief Rabbi Rami Barkiahu and international spokesperson Micky Rosenfeld, engaged in a comprehensive program showcasing best practices in community policing and collaboration between law enforcement agencies.

The visit began with a warm welcome at JFK Airport, where RNSP members greeted the delegation at 5:00 AM. The group then proceeded to the Chabad Ohel, the sacred burial grounds of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Schnierson, and his predecessor. They also paid their respects at the grave site of Aharon Yosef Halberstam. A teenage Lubavitcher yesheva student who was murdered in a terror attack on the ramp of the Brooklyn Bridge on March 6th, 1994.

At the Ohel, the delegation began their day with a somber and spiritual prayer session (Shacharis). This poignant moment set the tone for a day marked by connection, mutual respect, and a deepening of ties between the Israeli and American law enforcement communities.

From there, the delegation visited the headquarters of Borough Park Shomrim, gaining valuable insights into the organization’s inner workings. They witnessed the dedication and commitment of Shomrim volunteers, who work tirelessly to ensure community safety and security.

A private tour of the NYPD Harbor Unit’s elite Scuba team was a highlight of the visit. The delegation was impressed by the team’s tactical precision and professionalism, engaging in a fruitful exchange of ideas and best practices.

The visit also included a poignant stop at the 9/11 Memorial, where the delegation paid their respects to the thousands of lives lost.

The delegation concluded their visit with a stop at the NYPD’s 101st Precinct station house, where they discussed a host of ways in which law enforcement collaborates with Rockaway Nassau Shomrim and other community-based stakeholders to serve the community’s needs.

Throughout their stay, the delegation engaged in productive discussions with their American counterparts, exploring ways to strengthen ties and enhance cooperation between their respective organizations.

RNSP Chief Sholem Klein hailed the visit as a resounding success, stating, “It was an honor to drive and accompany such esteemed guests. This wasn’t just a visit – it was a moment. One that elevates the role of Shomrim organizations everywhere and strengthens our shared mission across oceans.”

The RNSP Shomrim extends its gratitude to Borough Park Shomrim and all other Shomrim chapters in the tri-state area, whose partnership made this landmark visit possible. Special thanks are also due to Rabbi Tzvi Berkowitz of the Universal Jewish Police Association for his integral role in facilitating the visit.

For more information on the Rockaway Nassau Safety Patrol (RNSP Shomrim), please call their 24-Hour Hotline at 516-858-7300.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)