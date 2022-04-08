BREAKING: Man Who Forcibly Touched Two Women In Flatbush Is Arrested

A suspect wanted for touching two Jewish women on Avenue I in Flatbush, was just taken into custody by the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit.

As YWN had reported in February, both incidents occurred minutes after each other ,on Ave. I and E. 27th St., and Ave. I and E. 24th St.

As YWN had reported at the time, it appeared the man was emotionally disturbed.

Sources confirm to YWN that the NYPD worked tirelessly on this case, until they located the suspect in a hospital. The minute he was released, he was arrested. He is in fact homeless and emotionally disturbed.

The community owes a debt of gratitude to NYPD Assistant Chief Michael Kemper, the NYPD’s 70 Precinct, the Special Victims Unit, as well as Flatbush Shomrim who worked tirelessly to obtain all security camera footage which was used to apprehend this man.

Charges have not yet been announced.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)