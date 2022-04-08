After Massive Manhunt, Tel Aviv Terrorist Shot Dead By Security Forces

A massive manhunt to apprehend the terrorist wanted for opening fire at a Tel Aviv bar ended early Friday morning.

Ra’ad Fathi Zaydan, 29, a Palestinian from the Jenin area, was shot and killed after he was located near a Mosque in the Jaffa section of Tel Aviv.

Zaydan was eliminated in an exchange of fire with Shin Bet and Yamam police special anti terror unit.

Two people were killed in the attack, and 13 others wounded.