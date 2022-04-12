NYPD Chief Kemper: Brooklyn South Will See Sharp Increase In Patrols Over Pesach

A high level security meeting between the Mayor’s Office, the NYPD Community Affairs Bureau and Patrol Borough Brooklyn South was held as the Jewish community prepares for Pesach.

A concern on everyone’s mind is the uptick in anti-Semitic hate crimes and shul security.

Representing Mayor Eric Adams at the meeting was Mayoral Senior Advisor Joel Eisdorfer and Mayor’s CAU Commissioner Fred Kreizman. Representing the NYPD were Chief Michael Kemper, Commanding Officer of Brooklyn South, Inspector Richie Taylor, Commanding Officer of Community Affairs and Lieutenant Ira Jablonsky of Community Affairs, and longtime NYPD 70 Precinct Liaison Yehuda Eckstein.

Prior to this meeting, Chief Kemper hosted a meeting with all Brooklyn South precinct commanders who explained their deployment plans in detail.

Chief Kemper, who is the highest ranking member of the NYPD, tells YWN that the Jewish communities of southern Brooklyn will see a sharp increase in professional police presence deployed to Shuls and community events over Pesach.

Additionally, Shomrim in Flatbush and Boro Park have increased their Shabbos and Yom Tov Patrols. Flatbush Shomrim will have multiple marked vehicles manned by off-duty NYPD Officers patrolling the streets over Pesach, with extra focus on both nights of Pesach when the streets are full until the wee-hours of the morning with people walking back from their Pesach Sedarim. Boro Park Shomrim will also have patrols over Pesach to ensure the safety of the community.

If you see anything suspicious, please call 911 and Flatbush Shomrim at 718-338-9797 or Boro Park Shomrim at 718-871-6666.

