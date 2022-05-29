TRAGEDY: Levaya of 5 Year Old Yaakov Yisroel Farhi Z”L, 3 Months After Struck By Vehicle In Flatbush

YWN regrets to inform you of the tragic passing of 5-year-old Yaakov Yisrael (ben Tamar Malka) Farhi Z”L who was struck by a vehicle in Flatbush on Ave N and East 12 Street in February.

At the time, he was rushed by Flatbush Hatzolah to Maimonides Hospital in critical condition.

Thousands had been Davening and saying Tehillim for him since the accident.

The Levaya will be on Sunday afternoon at the Mirrer Yeshiva at 2:15PM, at the corner of Ave R and Ocean Parkway.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World headquarters – NYC)