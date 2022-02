A five-year-old boy was struck and critically injured by a vehicle on Avenue N and E. 12th Street on Wednesday afternoon just before 3:00PM

Hatzolah of Flatbush responded to the scene and provided lifesaving medical care to the young boy. He has been rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Please daven for Yaakov ben Tamar Malka.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)