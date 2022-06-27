Flatbush Askanim Endorse Pinny Ringel For District Leader

The Flatbush Jewish Community Coalition, representing the greater Flatbush Jewish Community, announced its endorsement of longtime askan Pinny Ringel in the upcoming race for District Leader of the 48th Assembly in the Democratic Party primaries on Tuesday.

The FJCC noted that Ringel, who is well known in the community, has earned their support as a token of appreciation for his two decades of public service, in particular, his tireless work on behalf of the community at City Hall.

“For the past eight years, he has been an important go-to person on nearly every issue of importance involving city government and our community,” the FJCC said in a statement. “Pinny is a proven, effective and responsive leader.”

The FJCC joins an ever-expanding list of recognized communal leaders representing all major Chassidic sects and school administrators in Borough Park.

Ringel first served as a community liaison to former Councilman and now-State Senator Simcha Felder where he represented him in community board meetings and police council meetings. Since 2009, Ringel served in various citywide positions that empowered the community’s representation in one of the most challenging times for frum Jews in the city.

The primary is on Tuesday, June 28. Polls are open from 6 am to 9 pm.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)