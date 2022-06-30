50,000 People To Visit Ohel Of Lubavitcher Rebbe Zt”L To Mark 28th Yartzheit On Gimmel Tamuz [LARGE PHOTO GALLERY]

This coming Shabbos, will mark 28 years since the passing of the Rebbe – Hagaon HaRav Menachem Mendel Schneerson ZT”L. The days surrounding the Yartheit, 3 Tammuz on the Hebrew calendar, are being marked by millions of people in every corner of the world who have been touched by the Rebbe’s love, his profound teachings and by the 5,000 Shluchim couples he sent to invigorate and revitalize Jewish life in 110 countries and thousands of cities.

Communities are holding gatherings and farbrengens on or close to the date, and 50,000 people are expected to visit the Ohel, the Rebbe’s resting place in Queens, N.Y., in the days leading up to the third of Tammuz. In keeping with the Rebbe’s lifetime goals and teachings, millions of people throughout the world have been participating in prayers, lectures, gatherings, tributes and the additional performance of good deeds in the Rebbe’s memory.

In addition to the many thousands expected to visit in-person, many around the world will send in their personal prayer petitions by email to be delivered to the Ohel. Staff print thousands of papers and tear them—to protect the petitioner’s privacy—before placing them at the Ohel, where they join a massive mound of papers. Periodically, staff collect the papers and burn them as per the Rebbe’s instructions.

The Vaad Hamesader at the Ohel would like to notify that beginning Thursday 1st Tammuz 8pm, until Friday 2nd Tammuz 6pm and again Motzei Shabbos 3rd Tammuz 9:30pm, until Sunday evening 4th Tammuz 9pm – entry to the Ohel will be via a non-stop line.

‘Maane Loshon’ and Tehillim should be read while waiting in line. Inside the Ohel you will only have time to place your Pan whilst walking around the Ohel. Please plan accordingly.

Thank you for your cooperation.

Photography by Itzik Roytman

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)